Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) will post sales of $1.46 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.48 billion. Tempur Sealy International reported sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full year sales of $5.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPX. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $63,785.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 20,910 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 308,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,300,000 after purchasing an additional 19,353 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 247,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,476,000 after purchasing an additional 98,610 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TPX traded down $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $43.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,085,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,564. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.63%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

