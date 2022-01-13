TENT 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $120,015.00 (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TENT has a market capitalization of $436,842.08 and $120,015.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TENT has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.75 or 0.00328567 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.73 or 0.00130569 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00084867 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006624 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002266 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002887 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT (TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. TENT’s official website is tent.app . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

