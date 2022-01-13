Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,649 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $10,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 4.6% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 94,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 12.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter worth approximately $371,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter worth approximately $5,180,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 4.9% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TER stock opened at $162.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.14. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.05 and a 1-year high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The business had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 7.53%.

In other news, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $4,067,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,465 shares of company stock valued at $5,658,186. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TER. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.60.

Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

