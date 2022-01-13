TerraKRW (KRT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $21,193.00

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. In the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TerraKRW coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraKRW has a market cap of $31.27 million and $21,193.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00061219 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00075345 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,265.57 or 0.07623127 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00009036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,790.12 or 0.99889089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00067484 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW’s launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 38,029,091,769 coins and its circulating supply is 38,028,362,660 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

