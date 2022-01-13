The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.12 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Carlyle Group in a report issued on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.12 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.06. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

CG has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.27.

CG opened at $52.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.21. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $31.18 and a 52 week high of $60.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.72%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $1,700,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $116,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,766,565 shares of company stock valued at $221,247,421. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 198.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 50.0% in the third quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

