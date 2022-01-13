The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $779.59 Million

Brokerages forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) will announce sales of $779.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $792.00 million and the lowest is $765.47 million. Cheesecake Factory posted sales of $554.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will report full-year sales of $2.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cheesecake Factory.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $754.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.45 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAKE shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $52.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.46.

NASDAQ:CAKE traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.27. 703,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,968. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $65.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 294.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.56.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Director Edie A. Ames bought 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.12 per share, for a total transaction of $74,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 97,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cheesecake Factory (CAKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.