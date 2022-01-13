The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.94. The GDL Fund shares last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 6,752 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 3,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $32,283.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 17.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 29,740 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The GDL Fund by 172.6% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 279,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 176,874 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in The GDL Fund by 0.9% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,854,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,652,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in The GDL Fund by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 618,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in The GDL Fund by 63.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter.

About The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL)

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

