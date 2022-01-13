The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The GEO Group, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. It specializes in the design, development, financing and operation of correctional, detention and community reentry facilities. It has operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The GEO Group, Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. “

Shares of GEO opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. The GEO Group has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $948.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average of $7.76.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.28). The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $557.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 260.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 64.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

