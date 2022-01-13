The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€142.00” Price Target for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €142.00 ($161.36) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ML. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($181.82) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €143.00 ($162.50) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €151.75 ($172.44).

Shares of EPA:ML opened at €153.45 ($174.38) on Monday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of €106.95 ($121.53) and a 12 month high of €130.85 ($148.69). The company has a 50 day moving average of €140.10 and a 200 day moving average of €137.59.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

