The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Receives $50.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.33.

HAIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $40.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.64 and its 200-day moving average is $41.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 0.67. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $35.57 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $454.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $633,577,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAIN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 60,175 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 71.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 18,285 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 17.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

