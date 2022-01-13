The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,187 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.6% of SouthState Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $18,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1,262.5% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HD. Citigroup boosted their target price on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.04.

NYSE HD opened at $389.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $398.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.53. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market cap of $406.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

