The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.81. The LGL Group shares last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 2,190 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The LGL Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a market cap of $57.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.72.

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $5.87. The LGL Group had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 111.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that The LGL Group, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The LGL Group stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) by 637.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.16% of The LGL Group worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

About The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL)

LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.

