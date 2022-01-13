The PNC Financial Services Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 72,493 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,237% compared to the average daily volume of 3,102 call options.

In other news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,255 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNC. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $229.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.84.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $2.84 on Thursday, hitting $227.77. 69,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,491. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $141.60 and a 1 year high of $226.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.20%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

