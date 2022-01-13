The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,492,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,128,000 after purchasing an additional 857,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after buying an additional 1,632,893 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,188,000 after buying an additional 1,746,707 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,261,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,266,000 after buying an additional 235,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,041,000 after buying an additional 13,338,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,204,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PG traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $158.59. The company had a trading volume of 132,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,070,355. The firm has a market cap of $383.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.99 and a 200-day moving average of $145.87. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $165.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

