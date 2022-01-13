The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $961,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $239,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG opened at $159.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $165.32.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total value of $1,502,770.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.44.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

