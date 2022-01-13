The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $274.38 Million

Equities analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) will report sales of $274.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $269.30 million and the highest is $281.34 million. Simply Good Foods reported sales of $230.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Simply Good Foods.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on SMPL. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.18.

NASDAQ SMPL traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $38.50. The stock had a trading volume of 468,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.56. Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $26.78 and a 12-month high of $43.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.33 and a beta of 1.07.

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $201,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 95,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $3,523,223.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 425,575 shares of company stock valued at $16,801,464 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 651.6% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 26.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 5.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the third quarter valued at $204,000. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

