The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SWGAY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Swatch Group presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWGAY opened at $15.56 on Monday. The Swatch Group has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $18.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.11.

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

