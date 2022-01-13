The Transfer Token Market Capitalization Hits $651.97 Million (TTT)

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One The Transfer Token coin can now be purchased for $6.22 or 0.00014537 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. The Transfer Token has a market capitalization of $651.97 million and $447,267.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded 18.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get The Transfer Token alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.17 or 0.00117228 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000906 BTC.

The Transfer Token Coin Profile

The Transfer Token (CRYPTO:TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,789,399 coins. The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

Buying and Selling The Transfer Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Transfer Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Transfer Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Transfer Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Transfer Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.