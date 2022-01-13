Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Trading Down 6.9%

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) shares were down 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.92 and last traded at $11.92. Approximately 66,298 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,454,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

Several analysts have recently commented on TBPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Theravance Biopharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.66.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 420.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 8,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

