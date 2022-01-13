Thomas Aj Frank Sells 16,842 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $1,300,707.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,055 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $1,216,166.25.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,841 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $1,313,092.77.

On Monday, January 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,606 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.84, for a total value of $1,309,217.04.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $1,364,707.26.

On Monday, December 27th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $1,353,759.96.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $1,312,665.48.

On Monday, December 20th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,841 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $1,260,717.26.

On Friday, December 17th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,310,812.86.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,291 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $1,235,020.71.

On Monday, December 13th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,291 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $1,230,622.14.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $77.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.22. The company has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.67. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.84 and a 1-year high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 16.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 10,157 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 45,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 101,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,686,000 after acquiring an additional 11,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 65,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. 19.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

