Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 122,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $15,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 133.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 4.0% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 4.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 62.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Andrew E. Graves purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.74 per share, for a total transaction of $209,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.41 per share, with a total value of $1,034,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,025. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on THO shares. Truist cut their price target on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst attributes his reduced price target to expectations of difficult retail comparisons, faster-than-anticipated inventory replenishment, and the likelihood of easing margins over coming quarters. Longer term however, Thor should continue to benefit from a multi-quarter restocking dynamic and historically-elevated margins, Swartz tells investors in a research note, adding that at below 5-times expected FY22 EBITDA, the risk-reward on the stock “remains attractive”. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.89.

NYSE:THO opened at $103.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.58. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.20 and a 1 year high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Thor Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 12.17%.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

