Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 49.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $534,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.43.

WH opened at $86.62 on Thursday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.70 and a 12 month high of $91.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $463.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

In other news, CFO Michele Allen sold 28,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $2,449,641.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $1,512,664.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,194 shares of company stock worth $4,062,394 over the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

