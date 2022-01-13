Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 1,031.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 69.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 44.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the second quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LI opened at $30.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.98 and its 200-day moving average is $30.53. Li Auto Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.65.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Li Auto’s revenue was up 209.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on LI shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Nomura started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price target on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.03.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

