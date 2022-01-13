Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ:THRN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ:THRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Thorne HealthTech is involved in developing solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing. It provides personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals and corporations. The company’s integrated brand includes Thorne and Onegevity. Thorne HealthTech is based in NEW YORK. “

THRN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Thorne Healthtech in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on Thorne Healthtech in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Thorne Healthtech in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Thorne Healthtech in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRN opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. Thorne Healthtech has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $10.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ:THRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $48.01 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thorne Healthtech will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thorne Healthtech during the third quarter worth $116,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Thorne Healthtech during the third quarter worth $122,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Thorne Healthtech during the third quarter worth $131,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Thorne Healthtech during the third quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thorne Healthtech during the third quarter worth $244,000. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

