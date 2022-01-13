Tiger King Achieves Market Cap of $9.25 Million (TKING)

Tiger King (CURRENCY:TKING) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. During the last week, Tiger King has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tiger King has a total market capitalization of $9.25 million and $56,421.00 worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tiger King coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00061458 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00075719 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,312.74 or 0.07624900 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008725 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,709.92 or 1.00606763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00067967 BTC.

Tiger King Profile

Tiger King’s total supply is 710,999,305,800 coins and its circulating supply is 645,999,263,731 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

Buying and Selling Tiger King

