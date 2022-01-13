Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL Has $121.43 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises approximately 4.7% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL owned 0.12% of Booking worth $121,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Booking by 1,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 34 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,470.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,761.67.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total transaction of $449,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,608,453 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $41.81 on Thursday, hitting $2,477.91. The stock had a trading volume of 8,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $101.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,860.73 and a 1 year high of $2,687.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,342.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,311.95.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.22 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

