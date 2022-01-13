Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Hits New 52-Week High at $62.59

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.59 and last traded at $61.33, with a volume of 18934 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tokio Marine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

