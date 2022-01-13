Tonya Robinson Sells 6,747 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
TXRH opened at $86.51 on Thursday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $73.20 and a one year high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.41 and its 200-day moving average is $91.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03.
Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $868.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TXRH has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. MKM Partners raised Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 227.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth $123,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 63.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,468 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Texas Roadhouse
Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.
