Tonya Robinson Sells 6,747 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

TXRH opened at $86.51 on Thursday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $73.20 and a one year high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.41 and its 200-day moving average is $91.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $868.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.98%.

TXRH has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. MKM Partners raised Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 227.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth $123,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 63.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,468 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

