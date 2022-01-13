Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 5,156 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 28.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $84.56 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $159.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.81.

