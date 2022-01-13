Toronto Dominion Bank Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 70.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 116,808 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 83,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 25,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

EWC opened at $39.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.38. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $30.45 and a 1 year high of $40.08.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.