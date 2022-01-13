Toronto Dominion Bank Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Crown by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

CCK opened at $111.69 on Thursday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.65 and a 1-year high of $114.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.25 and a 200-day moving average of $105.80.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. Crown had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is 18.06%.

Crown announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.07.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.