Toronto Dominion Bank Has $2.32 Million Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Markel were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the third quarter worth about $160,447,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Markel by 323.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 87,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,492,000 after buying an additional 66,622 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Markel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,178,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Markel by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 339,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $405,463,000 after buying an additional 31,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Markel by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,981,000 after buying an additional 22,335 shares during the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,263.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $942.44 and a 12 month high of $1,343.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,246.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1,245.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.74.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. Markel had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 58.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,251.30 per share, with a total value of $31,282.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 750 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,302.65, for a total value of $976,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,478 over the last 90 days. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MKL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,321.00.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

