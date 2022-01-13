Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $79.87

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.87 and last traded at $79.64, with a volume of 45818 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.69.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.62.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.08 and its 200 day moving average is $70.37.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6958 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TD. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,733,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604,592 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 70,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

