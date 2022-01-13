Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 675 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 905,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,729,000 after acquiring an additional 21,663 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total value of $91,503.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.71.

NYSE:MOH opened at $292.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.73. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $199.81 and a one year high of $328.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $303.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.38.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 25.93%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

