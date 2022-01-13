Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK) vs. COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) Critical Contrast

Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK) and COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Track Group alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Track Group and COMSovereign, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Track Group 0 0 0 0 N/A COMSovereign 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Track Group and COMSovereign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Track Group 8.68% 424.91% 19.48% COMSovereign -423.21% -37.30% -28.94%

Volatility and Risk

Track Group has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, COMSovereign has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.6% of COMSovereign shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Track Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.3% of COMSovereign shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Track Group and COMSovereign’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Track Group $39.66 million 0.62 $3.44 million $0.29 7.31 COMSovereign $9.43 million 5.61 -$37.08 million N/A N/A

Track Group has higher revenue and earnings than COMSovereign.

Summary

Track Group beats COMSovereign on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Track Group

Track Group, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of location tracking devices. The firm also develops and sells a variety of related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and monitoring applications. It offers Global Positioning System (GPS) tracking devices, device-agnostic operating system, portfolio of software applications including smartphone, alcohol and predictive analytics, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings. The company was founded by James J. Dalton and David G. Derrick in 1995 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

About COMSovereign

COMSovereign Holding Corp. engages in the provision of solutions to network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units and other enterprises worldwide. It offers LTE Advanced and 5G-New Radio telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. The company was founded by Daniel L. Hodges and John E. Howelon April 17, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Track Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Track Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.