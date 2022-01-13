Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist

Stock analysts at Truist assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.28.
Shares of TSCO stock opened at $228.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $139.11 and a one year high of $239.86.
In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,546,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,919. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 93.8% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.
