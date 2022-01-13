Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist

Stock analysts at Truist assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.28.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $228.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $139.11 and a one year high of $239.86.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,546,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,919. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 93.8% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.