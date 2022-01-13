Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 22,309 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,822% compared to the average volume of 1,161 call options.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GD. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 276.3% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GD. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.92.

GD stock opened at $211.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.19. The company has a market cap of $59.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $146.53 and a twelve month high of $214.70.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 40.86%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.