TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Receives $16.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TAC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of TransAlta from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday, December 24th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransAlta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TransAlta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in TransAlta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TAC traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.48. 151,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,569. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.39. TransAlta has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $12.13.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($1.51). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransAlta will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is presently -8.29%.

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

