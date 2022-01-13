TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised TransAlta Renewables from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC decreased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.50.

OTCMKTS:TRSWF opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.61. TransAlta Renewables has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

TransAlta Renewables, Inc engages in the acquisition of renewable power generation facilities in operation or under construction. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro and Canadian Gas. The Canadian Wind segment includes the result of the Le Nordais facility. The Canadian Hydro segment comprises of the outcome of the Ragged Chute facility.

