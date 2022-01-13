Tredje AP fonden Has $16.69 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Tredje AP fonden increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $16,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,290,000 after purchasing an additional 10,361 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 264,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $100,313,000 after acquiring an additional 25,444 shares during the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 price objective (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.24.

GS stock traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $393.23. 61,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,554,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $393.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.08. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $270.62 and a one year high of $426.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

