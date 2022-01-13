Tredje AP fonden Increases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.7% of Tredje AP fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $33,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innovative Portfolios lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the third quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $169.57. 81,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,358,561. The company has a market cap of $446.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $151.47 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.