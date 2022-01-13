Tredje AP fonden Purchases Shares of 203,194 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 203,194 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $45,261,000. Visa makes up about 0.9% of Tredje AP fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 38.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V traded up $3.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $219.59. 93,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,323,873. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.31. The company has a market cap of $422.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.29.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

