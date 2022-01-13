Tredje AP fonden Raises Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Tredje AP fonden increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 161.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $10,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 103,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,342,000 after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $327,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,910 shares of company stock valued at $10,089,007 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ICE. Bank of America started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.22.

ICE stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.41. 23,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,634. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.95 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The stock has a market cap of $74.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 24.40%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

