Tredje AP fonden Sells 15,000 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Tredje AP fonden lowered its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 38.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $13,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Lam Research by 10.4% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 35,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,920,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 10.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 289.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 43,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,664,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,125,803. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock traded up $35.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $722.31. The stock had a trading volume of 96,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,418. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $671.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $623.27. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $481.05 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective (down previously from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $694.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $715.46.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

