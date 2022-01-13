Tredje AP fonden Takes Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $25,376,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. Bank of America cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.07.

DIS stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $157.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,620,980. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $142.04 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $286.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.24, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

