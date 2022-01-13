Trex (NYSE:TREX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $130.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

Get Trex alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TREX. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trex from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.75.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $113.91 on Wednesday. Trex has a 1 year low of $81.76 and a 1 year high of $140.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.12 and a beta of 1.37.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company’s revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Trex will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 3,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $448,638.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $262,813.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,699. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 4.1% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 3.3% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 28.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 5.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trex (TREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.