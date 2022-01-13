Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR) Insider Adam Davidson Buys 40,000 Shares

Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR) insider Adam Davidson bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of £14,400 ($19,546.63).
Shares of Trident Royalties stock opened at GBX 37 ($0.50) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 37.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 36.88. The stock has a market cap of £93.09 million and a PE ratio of 46.25. Trident Royalties Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 30.30 ($0.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 47 ($0.64).
About Trident Royalties
Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know
Receive News & Ratings for Trident Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trident Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.