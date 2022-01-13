Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR) Insider Adam Davidson Buys 40,000 Shares

Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR) insider Adam Davidson bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of £14,400 ($19,546.63).

Shares of Trident Royalties stock opened at GBX 37 ($0.50) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 37.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 36.88. The stock has a market cap of £93.09 million and a PE ratio of 46.25. Trident Royalties Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 30.30 ($0.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 47 ($0.64).

About Trident Royalties

Trident Royalties Plc operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company. Its activities are located in the United Kingdom, Australia, US, Zambia and Peru. The company was formerly known as Trident Resources Plc and changed its name to Trident Royalties Plc in July 2020. Trident Royalties Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

