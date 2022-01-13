Truist Financial Corp Has $4.23 Million Stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Nevro were worth $4,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nevro by 50.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Nevro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000.

In other news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,706,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kashif Rashid acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $101.05 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 24,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,772 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVRO. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Nevro in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist downgraded Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

Shares of NVRO opened at $90.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Nevro Corp. has a twelve month low of $78.36 and a twelve month high of $184.85. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.63.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $93.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

