Truist Financial Corp Makes New $3.97 Million Investment in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 94,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF alerts:

Shares of PBJ stock opened at $45.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.64. Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $45.99.

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.