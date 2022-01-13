Truist Financial Corp Raises Position in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,893 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF were worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 45,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 26.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter.

WBND stock opened at $25.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.37. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $28.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.189 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. This is a positive change from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th.

